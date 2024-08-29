OKC Thunder: Can Mark Daigneault Repeat as Coach of the Year?
Oklahoma City and its coach have an opportunity to make history in various ways next season.
In 2023-24, the Thunder rose to the top seed in the West, winning 57 games. Along with becoming the youngest team in NBA history to win a playoff series, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault won Coach of the Year. His win made him the second Thunder coach to win the award, with Scott Brooks winning in the 2009-10 season.
The Thunder are expected to be the favorite to win the West next season and challenge the Boston Celtics for the NBA title. That also makes them a favorite to have the best record in the West and perhaps the league.
Becoming a 60-win team is well within reach and could put Daigneault in prime position to do something that has never been done. While the NBA’s Coach of the Year award has been around since the 1962-63 season, no coach has ever won the award in back-to-back years.
Only 12 coaches have won multiple times, with Gregg Popovich, Larry Brown, Don Nelson and Pat Riley tied for the most wins with three apiece. Despite even the legendary coaches' inability to repeat, Daigneault is in a unique situation.
Most Coach of the Year winners fall into two categories: surprise teams and championship contenders. Last season, Oklahoma City made the jump from the play-in to the No. 1 seed, making it the surprise of the season. With high expectations going into next year and a couple of key offseason additions, the Thunder and Daigneault will be firmly in the contender category in 2025.
Having some of the favorites for MVP and Most Improved Player also puts Daigneault in a position to take the award again if one of his players can win something showcasing their individual success under his watch. Still, the Thunder are in one of the best positions in the league heading into next season, and Daigneault is one of the main reasons.
