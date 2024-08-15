OKC Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein to Return to New York on Jan. 10 Against Knicks
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a massive splash in the 2024 NBA Free Agency pool. The OKC Thunder inked Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive three-year $87 Million dollar pact this summer to fill a need in the team's front court.
Though, Hartenstein ditched the Eastern Conference-contending New York Knicks who also spent this summer bolstering their roster adding the likes of Mikal Bridges to their squad. While these two teams will only face off two times in the regular season, any time a star player like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander travels to Madison Square Garden mega performances soon follow.
It is safe to say the Oklahoma City Thunder-New York Knicks tilt this year in the Garden will have a little more juice than normal with Jan. 10's contest marking Hartenstein's first game back in New York since leaving the Broadway lights in favor of Bricktown.
The OKC Thunder are poised for another successful regular season that many project to end in a deep playoff run with the organization owning the second-best title odds in the NBA and best odds to win the Western Conference.
New York will surely give Hartenstein a warm welcome in his return as two of the top teams in the sport go toe-to-toe in the first half of the season as it was announced during the NBA's schedule release.
