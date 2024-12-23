OKC Thunder Center Jaylin Williams Set To Make Season Debut vs. Wizards
The Oklahoma City Thunder have dealt with poor injury luck to start the season, mainly in its front court. As of Dec. 22, Isaiah Hartenstein, Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams and Chet Holmgren have all missed considerable time at various stages of the 2024-25 campaign. Holmgren, will be sidelined for a long chunk of the regular season.
Of that group, the third year big man from Arkansas is the only one that has yet to log a game. Williams has dealt with a hamstring injury that has seen him decked in street clothes for the entire season to date.
Recently, Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault commented on the injury before tip-off of Oklahoma City's win over Orlando on Thursday.
“You have to let whatever the injury is heal, and then you gotta get ready to play in games. It’s not just being functional in life. You gotta be ready to play an NBA game, and that takes a build up. He’s in that process,” Daigneault said.
Three days later, the OKC Thunder back up big man is off the injury report, signaling his season debut is set for Monday against the Washington Wizards in the Paycom Center.
Having Williams back in the fold is a big boost for this Thunder team that has been forced to patch work a front court rotation together aimed its injury luck. Now, Oklahoma City at least has Hartenstein, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams to deploy as big men before dipping into the likes of Jalen Williams or Alex Caruso pitching in.
Last season, the Arkansas averaged four points, three rebounds, and assist and nearly a stock per game while shooting 41 percent from the floor, 36 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent at the charity stripe in 69 games. The 22-year-old also drew 21 offensive fouls, top 50 in the league off the bench with his ability to rack up charges.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.