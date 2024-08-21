OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren Details Playing With Alex Caruso 'It's Gonna be Fun'
The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to be Western Conference Contenders after a 57-win season a year ago charged the squad to go make impressive win-now moves which included inking Isaiah Hartenstein to the largest free agent pact in team history and trading for Alex Caruso from the Windy City.
When the Thunder swapped Caruso for Josh Giddey it gave the team an immediate upgrade for their desired skillset while also giving the former No. 6 overall pick a fresh start on a team that more fits his style of play. A win all the way around.
On Monday, Holmgren went on Paul George's Podcast - Podcast P - to discuss all things basketball, including the addition of Caruso which the seven-footer seems excited about playing alongside yet another impressive defender who can help elevate this Thunder roster.
"He makes shots. He always makes winning plays, makes the right plays. That's the type of dude you want to play with... It's going to be fun playing with him.," Holmgren told George.
Caruso is set to make his Oklahoma City Thunder debut on Oct. 24 against the Denver Nuggets on TNT on the road against fellow Western Conference contenders. Many project the Thunder to not only win the Western Conference but be one of the league's top defenses for the second straight year with this addition.
