OKC Thunder's Christmas Matchup Gives Chet Holmgren Golden Opportunity
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set for a Christmas Day matchup, and it could mean more to one star.
The Thunder are coming off their first NBA championship and are essentially running back the same roster for next season. As one of the youngest NBA champions of all-time, the Thunder’s development might be a bigger offseason addition than any blockbuster moves from the rest of the league.
Perhaps the biggest question mark for the Thunder next season will be how Chet Holmgren looks. To begin last season, Holmgren looked like a new player and had taken a leap.
Showing off his elite defense while adding some moves to offensive arsenal, Holmgren looked like a lock for his first All-Star team a couple of weeks into the season. Of course, a fractured pelvis forced Holmgren to miss three months, and his offense was never the same.
His elite defense still helped the Thunder win the NBA title, with his NBA record five blocks in Game 7 of the Finals capping off a dominant defensive run. With a healthy offseason to work, Holmgren might just have another offensive leap in store when next season tips off.
Back on Christmas Day
The Thunder will be playing their first Christmas game in seven years when they host the San Antonio Spurs. That matchup isn’t confusing by any means despite the massive difference in success last season, as Holmgren will match up against Spurs star big man Victor Wembanyama.
While they haven’t had an opportunity to match up many times throughout their young careers, Holmgren has always held his ground. However, when the two are compared overall, Wembanyama’s numbers often give him the advantage, while Holmgren relies on team success for his case.
While those discussions could easily come up in next season’s Defensive Player of the Year race, Holmgren has a chance to flip the script on Christmas. If he can look more like his pre-injury self from last season, Holmgren should be able to already have an All-Star campaign put together before the Thunder and Spurs tip off.
While the teams could meet earlier in the season, Christmas is the NBA’s premier day and all eyes will be on Oklahoma City for this matchup. The Thunder’s defense, led by Holmgren, can give Wembanyama problems as it has so many other stars. The Thunder’s big man could be in for a season-defining game if he can simply get going offensively and outplay Wembanyama on the biggest stage of the Spurs center’s career.