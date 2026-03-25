Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs just keep on winning, as they extended their current streak to six games on Monday night with a convincing road win over the Miami Heat.

Now, Wemby and company take on the tanking Memphis Grizzlies, who have slipped to the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference. Memphis is down Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Santi Aldama and more on Wednesday night, as it has deployed a makeshift roster since the All-Star break.

So, the Spurs are massive road favorites in this game as they try to chase down the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 spot in the West. OKC has a tough game against Boston on Wednesday, so the Spurs could pick up a game with a win over Memphis.

Memphis won the last meeting between these teams in January, but it is 25th in the NBA in net rating over its last 15 games, posting a 3-12 record during that stretch.

Here’s a look at how to bet on this game, including the odds, a player prop target and my prediction.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -16.5 (-112)

Grizzlies +16.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Spurs: -1450

Grizzlies: +850

Total

232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Spurs vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Spurs record: 54-18

Grizzlies record: 24-47

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

De’Aaron Fox – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Luke Kornet – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – out

Ja Morant – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Zach Edey – out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Ty Jerome – out

Jaylen Wells – out

Jahmai Mashack – doubtful

Javon Small – questionable

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Dylan Harper 15+ Points (-130)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking No. 2 pick Dylan Harper to thrive against the Memphis Grizzlies:

Rookie guard Dylan Harper stepped up in a big way earlier this month with Stephon Castle out of the lineup, and he should see an expanded role on Wednesday with De’Aaron Fox sidelined.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from 3-point range this season. While this prop is set well above that season average, Harper has scored 15 or more points in three of his last four games, including a 24-point game against Indiana and a 21-point game against Miami.

Memphis is one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA (23rd in defensive rating), and Harper should play a few more minutes with Fox out. He started and scored 24 points in over 28 minutes of action against the Pacers, and it’s worth noting that Harper is averaging 13.3 points in just 24.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

I’m buying the rookie to have a strong showing on Wednesday night.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

I’m all over this game in today’s Peter’s Points , as there is an intriguing OVER trend with Memphis since the start of February:

The San Antonio Spurs are massive favorites on the road on Wednesday against the tanking Memphis Grizzlies, who allowed 147 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Memphis has played games with sky-high totals as of late, even though Ja Morant is out for the season and several other rotation players are sidelined. The reason why? The Grizzlies have combined for 233 or more points in 17 games since Feb. 1 and are now allowing 119.1 points per game (24th in the NBA).

The Spurs are an elite defensive team that should be able to slow down this makeshift Memphis roster, but they also rank fifth in the NBA in offensive rating. San Antonio dropped 126 points in one of the three meetings between these teams this season, and it has scored 132 or more points in three of its last four matchups.

Similar to the Atlanta matchup early in the week, the Grizzlies may not have to do much offensively to push this game OVER the total. Plus, the Spurs are 12-10 to the OVER as road favorites in the 2025-26 season.

Pick: OVER 232.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.