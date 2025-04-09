OKC Thunder Clinch NBA Double-Digit Wins Record
As the regular season comes to a close and the NBA playoffs inch closer, the Oklahoma City Thunder have now achieved league history. After a 136-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Thunder now have the most double-digit wins in NBA history with 51.
They tied the record with the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers after a win over the Detroit Pistons on April 2, securing win No. 50 after taking them down 119-103. That Lakers squad featured Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West, finishing with a 69-13 record and winning an NBA championship.
OKC's regular season success has been nothing but impressive this season, despite what others have said about it. They sit at the top of the Western Conference and for the most part, have shown minimal weakness when it comes to teams in their conference. 13 of its 14 losses have come in the West, with the lone loss in the East against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
If their success during the regular season is any indicator of what could be in the postseason, the Thunder might be in for a fun ride of success. The team they just passed in the double-digit win category won a title the year they set the record and the Thunder surely want to follow in that same path.
Regular season wins don't always translate to postseason success and neither do large wins in the regular season, but in the case of the 71-72 Lakers, that was the case. History does repeat itself and they do have to actually make it that far, but the Thudner have a historical piece of evidence to look back on to prove they have what it takes to be successful.
The win that got the Thunder the record was pushed over the top by a 42-point night from star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On 14-for-26 shooting, Gilgeous-Alexander came alive in the fourth quarter to earn a stress-free victory over the Lakers. Jalen Williams also had himself a nice game, finishing with 26 points on 11-for-21 shooting.
As a team, OKC shot 50 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from the three-point line. They also out-rebounded the Lakers and recorded more assists than them, dominating Los Angeles in just about every statistical category.
The Thunder will look to extend their record of double-digit wins against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, with the goal being adding a 52nd double-digit victory.