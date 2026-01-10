Once down 21 points, the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder came from behind to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The comeback was OKC's largest of the season.

The Thunder were without seven players on the night, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, but the scrappy crew on the floor mustered the victory.

Jalen Williams had his best game of the season, scoring 26 points, adding 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal. He scored 12 points, assisting on four scores, in the fourth quarter.

Kenrich Williams was monumental, scoring 21 points while grabbing eight rebounds, hitting the game-winning triple with under one minute remaining in the game. Ajay Mitchell was spectacular yet again, scoring 23 points and adding six assists.

Oklahoma City went on a 22-7 run from the 5:25 mark in the fourth quarter to the end of the game to secure an improbable victory.

Here are three takeaways from the resilient Thunder win.

Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) battle for the ball during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

1. A Game in the Trenches

Physicality is the word that most describes what was happening on the FedExForum court between OKC and Memphis. Bodies dove everywhere on the floor, intense defense was displayed and offensive rebounding was a key part of both teams' game plan.

The Grizzlies dominated the glass in the first half, scoring 11 second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds to power themselves to an 18-point halftime advantage, but a clever halftime adjustment by the Thunder helped them claw back into the game.

The Thunder relied on Kenrich Williams to play as a small-ball five, with his toughness being the spark they needed to stop the Grizzlies from dominating the glass.

OKC allowed just six second-chance points in the second half, which was a large part of keeping the game within a controllable distance for the eventual comeback.

Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots for three during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

2. Contagious Three-point Struggles

Three-point shooting was needed for OKC to win this game, but it was nonexistent. The Thunder shot 24.3% from long range on the night, as three-point struggles from almost every player wearing sunset orange piled up quickly.

The only Thunder players who hit more than one triple on the night were Kenrich Williams, who hit three and Mitchell, who hit two. Those two's triples ended up being monumental for the game, with Williams and Mitchell knocking down two major threes to take the lead down the stretch for the miraculous victory.

Usually reliable sniper Isaiah Joe failed to convert on five good looks from beyond the arc. Lu Dort, despite having an efficient day inside the arc, only hit one three-pointer on seven attempts on the night.

The Thunder need their shooters to start knocking down their open looks once again.

Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) dive for a loose ball during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

3. Unbelievable Resilience

The Thunder looked dead in the water early in the third quarter, down 21 points, with the Grizzlies dominating the game. Despite that, the reigning champions managed to take the lead in the clutch.

OKC went on a 14-0 run from the 3:40 mark to the 58.9 mark in the fourth quarter to take the lead off a corner-three from the TCU alum Williams. Resiliency has defined Thunder culture under Head Coach Mark Daigneault and that defined them tonight.

The Thunder consistently stopped the Grizzlies down the stretch and were responding with timely triples and and-ones to claw all the way back in a game without their superstar.

Mitchell scored nine points and added three assists in the fourth quarter. Jalen Williams scored 12 points and Kenrich Williams scored nine in the period as well.

In the game's final moments, up just one point, OKC needed to stop Memphis to secure the comeback. Alex Caruso took the test, smothering Cedric Coward's midrange jumper as Dort grabbed the rebound to secure a 21-point come-from-behind victory.