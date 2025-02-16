OKC Thunder Coach Touches on "Face of the League" Debate
Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault did not want to endorse anyone as the NBA's face of the league in five years at Saturday's All-Star media availability. Still, he said the signs are there for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"We're in San Francisco — I think (Stephen) Curry's a guy that's been impressive from a distance," Daigneault said. "As his star has gotten brighter, it's almost like he's become a better ambassador, better member of the community, better face of the franchise, better teammate, higher character. ... I think we have a guy like that."
Daigneault credited Gilgeous-Alexander's linear improvement as a player, which has happened in "great stride" and with humility. He said Gilgeous-Alexander is even more impressive behind the scenes.
"I have unbelievable confidence in Shai and what he's capable of," Daigneault said.
DOUBLE-BIG LINEUPS
Chet Holmgren made his return against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 7 after missing 39 straight games with a right hip fracture. That has allowed the Thunder to start him with offseason center Isaiah Hartenstein for the first time, as Hartenstein missed Holmgren's first stint of the season due to a non-displaced hand fracture.
Daigneault said size has advantages with certain trade-offs, with teams leveraging those based on their personnel. He thinks running lineups with Holmgren and Hartenstein will maximize Oklahoma City's roster.
"I don't know if it's new," Daigneault said. "Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and (Brook) Lopez, Jaren Jackson's played a lot of 4 and they've had great success, Boston plays double big with (Al) Horford and (Kristaps) Porzingis."
FLEXIBLE LINEUP COMBINATIONS
Oklahoma City has continued to run an expanded rotation despite sitting at a Western Conference-best 44-10 and eight games above the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies. Eleven players have averaged over 15 minutes per game while appearing in at least 10 games, including second-round rookie Ajay Mitchell.
Daigneault said benefits include insight into the roster's capabilities and player development. However, he acknowledged the approach can be difficult for those in his locker room.
"One of the drawbacks can be the predictability and rhythm for your own players," Daigneault said. "You have to have a team that's committed to operating inside of that environment. And we're fortunate that we have a group of guys that — all they want to do is help the team, all they want to do is win."
Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams have entrenched themselves into the Thunder rotation after joining the team with uncertain responsibilities. Daigneault complimented those four specifically.
"Those guys are all guys that have had fluid roles over time, and they're just iron-clad mentally at this point," Daigneault said. "Part of it is them having to endure that and figuring out how to thrive in unpredictable circumstances."
THUNDER COACHES AT ALL-STAR GAME
Daigneault earned an All-Star coaching position due to Oklahoma City's record, and his assistant coaches also came along for the ride. David Akinyooye and Mike Wilks led Rising Stars squads on Friday night, while Dave Bliss will join Daigneault in tonight's main event. Additional Thunder coaches have been present at practices and games this weekend.
"I'm so impressed with those guys day-to-day," Daigneault said. "For them to be able to be honored like this is very neat. ... Most of our relationships predate even me being the head coach because we've all been part of the organization longer than that."
