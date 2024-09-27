Thunder Continue to Fill Out Training Camp Roster
NBA Training Camp is around the corner and one of the pressing issues around this time is typically roster construction. A year ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder felt this to the highest order needing to waive four players before opening night. Now, the Thunder have a vacant standard roster spot but all three two-way slots are occupied.
Still, the Thunder will fill out their training camp roster in order to have camp bodies for practice and even some intense stretches of games - including a three-game in a four-night span starting Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City will be shuffling exhibition ten contracts in and out throughout the preseason in preparation for the upcoming NBA G League season as well to help round out the OKC Blue roster.
Their latest signing is Alex Reese, a former Alabama Crimson Tide swingman who according to Michael Scotto spent the last year as a bartender before joining up with the G League affiliate for the Trail Blazers.
After playing with Rip City a year ago, the forward earned a chance to play with G League United in an overseas tour this summer where he averaged four points, two rebounds and 1.5 stocks per game.
Ultimately, the odds say this is a move to bolster the Blue more so than to compete for an NBA shot - the Oklahoma City Thunder have typically left that last spot vacant once they reached contender status.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.