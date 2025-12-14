Three-point Struggles Handicap Thunder in NBA Cup Loss

In an era of basketball where shooting high barrages of three-point shots reigns supreme, it is hard to win games while shooting poorly from beyond the arc. Putrid three-point shooting is a prime reason why the Oklahoma City Thunder lost its second game of the season Saturday night to the San Antonio Spurs.

In the 111-109 loss in the Emirates NBA Cup semifinals, the Thunder shot 24.3% from beyond the arc, their third-worst percentage of the season. OKC's nine made threes were also the team's third-worst total of the season.

The team's true shooting percentage was OKC's worst of the season, at 52.5%. OKC turned the ball over at the fourth-highest total of the season, with 15.

To make matters worse, the Thunder shot 6-of-20 from three-point range in the second half as the Spurs hit 7-of-16. This differential in the dire moments of the game is the difference between the Thunder's 25th win and second loss of the season.

This type of performance could just be a one-off struggle from a dominant team, but it is definitely something OKC needs to not let stack up. In the NBA championship run last season, poor three-point performances were a large part of why the second-round series against the Denver Nuggets went seven games.

Poor shooting in Vegas is deja vu for OKC. In the NBA Cup Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks last season, the Thunder scored just 81 points on 33.7% from the floor and 15.6%, 5-of-32, from deep. The Thunder shot 36.7% from deep in their lone win in the city that never sleeps against the Houston Rockets last season.

From top to bottom, the usual consistent Thunder shooters shot poorly from long range in the loss. The only player on OKC that shot above 50% from deep against San Antonio was Ajay Mitchell, who made his lone attempt from distance.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot 1-of-7, the usually streaky but reliable Lu Dort shot 1-of-6, Cason Wallace shot 1-of-5 and 41% three-point shooter Aaron Wiggins hit none of his four attempts. Anytime they needed a momentum-swinging triple, the Thunder were unable to find the shot to fall.

OKC's best perimeter shooter, Isaiah Joe, was out for the game, hindering spacing for the Thunder offense more than usual.

The Spurs' perimeter defense was able to keep the Thunder's creators on the ropes throughout the night, but the Thunder hurt themselves by being unable to knock down consistent open looks from deep. To bounce back and not let this rough outing linger, knocking down open long-range looks is a way to start.

The Thunder falls to 24-2 after this loss and is eliminated from NBA Cup play.