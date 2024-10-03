OKC Thunder Could Find Success with Isaiah Joe and Isaiah Hartenstein Pairing
Isaiah Hartenstein could be the missing piece in Oklahoma City. A season ago, it felt like the Thunder were an aggressive rebounder away from making it deep in the NBA playoffs. Chet Holmgren was terrific, but it always helps to have extra front court depth and size to counter any opponent’s attack.
The big man for New York fills a lot of holes for the Thunder and fits the team’s play style. Sure, he’ll help Oklahoma City’s rebounding woes — that’s a given. But Hartenstein does so much more on the court. He’ll unlock the potential of a handful of players on the roster, and some more unsuspecting than others. One of those guys that could benefit from having a player like Hartenstein is Isaiah Joe.
Joe has turned into one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA and a key piece off the Thunder’s bench. Hartenstein has experience playing with a top-tier outside shooter in Donte DiVincenzo, who shot 40.1% from long range on 8.7 attempts a season ago. He views Joe’s game in a similar light.
“It’s good,” Hartenstein said. “It’s kind of similar to how it was with Donte (DiVincenzo) last year, just having another guy that can kind of play off of.
“The way he shoots is incredible, it makes my life easier. And then he also knows how to cut so it’s pretty dangerous. Especially with the way that I know how to play. It has been a lot of fun.”
Joe averaged 8.2 points per game off the bench in Oklahoma City a season ago and enjoyed his most efficient season in the NBA. The 3-point marksman shot 45.8% from the floor and 41.6% from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per game.
“I think just being a shooter my entire life, it's just something that you learn to fight through,” Joe said about being contested. “Nobody is going to give you a wide-open look. So my thing is, if they don't block it, it should go in.
“Just continue to work on my shot each and every day and the rest is repetition. It's all the same when you get on the court.”
Joe proved he’s more than just a shooter, too. He was a reliable defender and learned how to play within Oklahoma City’s well-oiled operation.
One way he did so offensively was by cutting to the basket and moving without the ball. He’s not known for his slashing abilities, but quickly picked up on how to be an efficient cutter in the Thunder’s high scoring offense. Hartenstein is a smart big man and can work Joe open in the same way. Whether it’s freeing him up for a triple or commanding the attention of the defense for a back door cut, the pairing has potential to be exciting.
Joe certainly seemed excited about the prospect of sharing the floor with Hartenstein too.
“He is a hell of a player,” Joe said about his new teammate. “Hell of a rebounder. He is really good at creating action on the offensive end. I think that's the only thing is just going to complement my game as well as his, so we can tag team, whatever, and just build chemistry that way. I think it's going to be really good going into the season.”
Of course, Hartenstein will be a boost to any lineup he’s in. That’s why Oklahoma City paid him the big bucks. But there are a few under the radar players that his skillset could specifically help, and Joe is one of them.
Want to join the discussion? LikeThunder on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.