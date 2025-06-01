OKC Thunder Could Lean On Small Ball Again in NBA Finals
Oklahoma City has been dominant during its run to the NBA Finals. Outside of Denver, Oklahoma City hasn't been challenged all too much based on the box scores. It didn't come without changes and adjustments after a few tough losses and late game mishaps.
And those changes and adjustments are exactly what has made this Thunder team so special all season long. From the loaded rotation, to the different sizes and skillsets, Mark Daigneault has so many different levers that he can pull. All season long, Oklahoma City has won games in different ways and different strategies.
In the playoffs, the starting lineups haven't changed, but the minute distribution and gameplan has definitely fluctuated. Oklahoma City prepared for this moment, too, by forcing different lineups all season long.
Against Denver, the Thunder found out quickly that a double-big lineup would be funky. Aaron Gordon's athleticism and strength really hampered the Thunder's ability to play Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein together and find extreme success. The double-big lineups still worked, it was just clear that Oklahoma City's one-big lineup with four pesky defenders is what made this team special.
That carried over into the series against Minnesota, too, as Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso held their own and more against Julius Randle and Naz Reid. Even Cason Wallace sized up, guarding Minnesota's forwards. Once again, it made more sense to have pesky defenders annoying Randle and Reid, as opposed to slowing down the game and shrinking the floor with two big men.
The Pacers play a fast, efficient style of basketball without any resemblance of a dominant big man. They have gone deep into their bench to play reserve big men like former Thunder Tony Bradley, and Thomas Bryant. Oklahoma City could try to counter with its two-big lineup, but they'd likely be better off matching speed with speed.
Oklahoma City's most efficient lineup has been with a single big man and four elite defenders. Against the Pacers, they won't have to make any adjustments to allow that lineup to shine. With a team as smart as the Pacers, that might be the only way they force a few turnovers too.
