OKC Thunder Bench Boss Dishes on Starting Lineup Philosophy

At 24-2, the Oklahoma City Thunder still can not escape being over analyzed for their most recent loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the Thunder's narrow loss, 111-109, with four days to sit with that result everyone has approached and dissected that game from every angle.

Saturday not only marked the Thunder's second loss of the season, but their first game with what is believed to be their traditional starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. A five man group that has played just 23 possessions together this season as they have been hit with a run of injuries to start the year.

This moved Cason Wallace, one of the early season standouts, to the bench for the first time all season.

Oklahoma City is facing a good problem to have, one that any other franchise would welcome, they have more than five starting caliber players who would make sense for Mark Daigneault to deploy in the first five. Depending on the matchups and the goal of that game plan it could make more sense to keep this double-big look, other times Holmgren at the five with Wallace back in the starting group looks more appealing.

Optionality and fluidity is a strength for the Thunder, not a detriment. This includes the starting lineup, but looking past that to the closing group. Sure, the starting lineup matters to a certain degree but whoever the Thunder roll out there are talented enough to not sink a game in the first five-to-seven minutes. No matter who is out there for the opening tip, it doesn't mean that is what the game will call for in the closing moments.

Daigneault dished more on his philosophy regarding the starting lineup decision on Monday at practice.

“I am definitely not going to commit to anything rotationally that is like hypothetical. All I’ll say is we’ve benefited from fluidity and keeping things open. We’ll continue to do that and do what we think is best for the team on a given night, and also building the right tools over the course of the season." Daigneault explained on Monday at practice.

Keeping these open is a wise decision, as the Thunder bench boss has done since he arrived in Bricktown. The Oklahoma City Thunder will see their next game take place on Thursday, Dec. 18 against the L.A. Clippers where 30 minutes before tip-off we will see if Daigneault makes any changes.