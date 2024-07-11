OKC Thunder: Dillon Jones Already in Tune With What Team Needs
Summer League is an interesting place, none stop basketball with some eye-popping names blended together with some head-scratching members. it is tough to take too much away from the summer circuit as much like Spring Training baseball, perhaps we do not have the full picture on what each player is working on individually while also taking into account the talent discrepancy.
At the Salt Lake City classic, the Oklahoma City Thunder got their first look at Dillon Jones, who has already impressed. Not only has he popped on the court with his unorthodox play already sparking viral moments but off the court is where the Weber State guard has also stood out.
However, his postgame quotes in Salt Lake City were not the first time his mindset was put on display in an impressive way. Going back to his first time meeting the Thunder media explaining the transition to being a more complimentary player showed how in tune he is with the team.
"For me, going through at Weber and that progress like Sam spoke on, I think I was able to learn, like Weber taught me when I'm in a situation like this is what the guy will need," Jones said at his introductory press conference in Oklahoma City. "I think that perspective was everything, and I learned that through my time at Weber, being held accountable and things like that. I think that's way more important than how much I got better as a passer or a shooter or whatever."
While that is an impressive quote, perhaps his follow up act was even more important. Jones put his impressive leadership on display in Salt Lake City and put into action his ability to plug into a team and understand what is needed of him.
Playing alongside Ousmane Dieng - who has struggled with confidence, physicality and aggression levels his entire NBA career - Jones encouraged the 21-year-old to keep attacking after former Thunder forward Darius Bazley earned two highlight swats on Dieng challenging him at the rim.
“It was dope. Small sample size, but if he tried him eight more times, I think he can catch him. I’m glad he tried him. He need to try him again. He’s gonna have more opportunity to try him, and I’m gonna keep hyping him up and telling him to," Jones said of Dieng's dunk attempt on Tuesday.
That quote is an example of Jones appearing to understand exactly what a player needs from him to help the team as a whole. The more aggressive Dieng plays, the best the Summer Thunder are, those leadership qualities are needed on any roster from top to bottom.
On top of fitting the Thunder like a glove on the court, off the court, the Weber State guard checks all the boxes there as well.
