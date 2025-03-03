Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Duo Makes History in Sunday Night Win Against Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams helped power Oklahoma City to a 14-point win against the Spurs on Sunday night, making history in the process.

Nov 20, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talk during a time out against the Portland Trail Blazers at Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City picked up its 49th win of the season on Sunday night, taking down the San Antonio Spurs 146-132 on Sunday night.

Even without Victor Wembanyama, who is set to miss the remainder of the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the Spurs gave OKC a scare, scoring 77 points in the first half. Mark Daigneault's team was able to erase a small halftime deficit to come away with a victory behind dazzling performances from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, eight assists, four rebounds, two blocks, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 10-of-19 from the free throw line and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Williams scored a career-high 41 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds, a steal, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 15-of-24 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

According to OptaSTATS, the Thunder duo scored or assisted on 105 of the Thunder's 146 points, making Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams the first NBA players in the past 40 years to account for that many points without committing a turnover.

Without Chet Holmgren active and Lu Dort having been ejected from the game, Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams stepped up to help Oklahoma City overcome a hot start from the Spurs. After one of the best performances of Williams' career, Gilgeous-Alexander had praise for his teammate.

"He was special," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "For sure, like, the best game of his career. He was poised, he was aggressive. He made big plays at the right times. ... He was himself. He had it all cooking tonight and that's why he had a big night."

Sunday night's performance continues what has been a new high in both players careers this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the NBA's two frontrunners for the MVP award alongside Nikola Jokic, and Williams earned his first All-Star berth this season.

Additionally, the two have been a driving force of one of the best teams in the NBA, even though the group has dealt with injuries to some of its top players. After a few tough outings in his first playoff run, Williams' postseason performance will be pivotal for the Thunder's title hopes this year, and going forward.

