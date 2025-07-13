OKC Thunder's Egalitarian Offense Leading to Positive Las Vegas Results
The Oklahoma City Thunder scored 69 points across the second and third quarters in its 104-85 thumping of the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening, more than enough for its best Summer League offensive performance through five games despite a 1-for-12 shooting start.
Five Thunder players — Chris Youngblood (21), Brooks Barnhizer (17), Jazian Gortman (17), Malevy Leons (16) and Ajay Mitchell (13) — scored double-digits, while Nikola Topic racked up 10 assists.
"I think organizationally, that's how the Thunder want to play," Oklahoma City coach Connor Johnson said. "We want to take the best shot for the team no matter who that is. We try to play fast, try to create a lot of action where there's multiple screens on every possession and find the best shot. I think the balanced scoring attests to that."
Oklahoma City is averaging 97 points on 50% shooting in Las Vegas, which has correlated with inserting the red-hot Youngblood into the starting lineup.
Youngblood recorded 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including three triples, against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday before converting five of eight 3-pointers against Indiana. He combined for a team-high +61 plus-minus in both wins.
"I think (Youngblood is) a good shooter," Johnson said. "I think he's come in and played hard, played the right way and moved the ball when he's needed to. It's been good to see him grow through these first couple games."
The Thunder lost two of three contests in the Salt Lake City Summer League, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies by 12 points in its opener and making a failed fourth-quarter comeback against the host Utah Jazz in its finale. As they have shown repeatedly over the last five years, Oklahoma City's young players improve through experience and the correct habits.
"The guys are playing well together," Johnson said. "They're starting to learn a little bit about how each other play and what kind of advantages we can take based on that. ... We're fortunate that it's a high-IQ group who picks things up quickly. I think we've tried to choose the right things that will help them long-term in their career and then put them in positions to succeed here."
The Thunder aims to stay undefeated against No. 25 pick Jase Richardson and the Orlando Magic this Tuesday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m. CST.