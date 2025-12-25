Three Takeaways From the OKC Thunder's Third-Straight Loss to Spurs

The NBA makes it a priority to own the Christmas Day TV habits of the world. It is a tent pole day and the most watched date on the entire 82 game calendar. Oklahoma City made their return to the Holiday Hoops slate on Thursday afternoon against the San Antonio Spurs for the first time since 2018. This marked the third meeting between these two Western Conference Foes in the past two weeks.

San Antonio beat the Thunder in the previous two meetings, including Tuesday night's blowout win for the Spurs over the Bricktown Ballers.

This game started out the same way, trending toward another Spurs big win as San Antonio once got up by 17 points before the Thunder made a fourth quarter push to get the game back within ten points. Though, the Spurs again answered the call even in the Paycom Center with some big shots and enjoying the benefit of a lowly shooting night from the Bricktown Ballers.

Here are three takeaways from the Oklahoma City Thunder's third straight loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) reacts after a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Chet Holmgren Continues to Struggle

This is one of Oklahoma City's three best players and in these three tilts with San Antonio, he has not looked the part or even close to it. While Holmgren ahs made a year three leap in totality this season, Thursday marked his third straight lowly game against Victor Wembanyama and company.

Holmgren could only muster 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block on nine shots tonight in 30 minutes of action. This week, the Oklahoma City Thunder's rising star has dealt with an illness and back spasms it is unclear how much that factored into these two duds, but the bottom line remains he has to play better for the Thunder to beat team's the Spurs caliber.

OKC Thunder's Dreadful Defense

The Thunder defense, which ranks atop the NBA by a wide margin, for the second straight night, could not get a stop against the San Antonio Spurs. Their south of the Red River foes posted 95 points through just three quarters of action against OKC.

Not only did the Spurs make some contested shots but they buried each wide open look and made matters worse for Oklahoma City by their relentless attack of the rim converting at a 73% clip at the cup.

A big reason for the Thunder's downfall on the defensive end was the ability by San Antonio to protect the ball for the third straight game against this usually hounding foe. The Spurs only featured

The Little Things

Oklahoma City just didn't execute well. While this Spurs defense is good, Oklahoma City got clean looks from the corners and clanked nearly all of them from beyond the arc. Mix that with some bunnies missed at the rim and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing tough shots he typically makes and you get a lopsided loss. Not to mention the Thunder compounded the problem by missing free throws as each sie had a case of the yips at the charity stripe tonight.

Almost nothing went right for Oklahoma City as the Thunder suffered another lopsided loss to the Spurs, falling to 25-5 with three of the losses at the hands of San Antonio.