OKC Thunder End of Season Report Card: Adam Flagler
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with a 57-25 record that saw the Bricktown boys win their first playoff series since 2016. Despite falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder season could be described as nothing short of a success.
As the year concludes, it is time for our OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card to cycle through every player on the roster to give them a final grade mark and project into the future. Today it's Adam Flager's final exam.
Season Recap
The Oklahoma City Thunder added former Baylor Bear standout Adam Flagler to a two-way roster spot in February after inking him to a training camp pact in October. It was a long road to get there as Flagler suffered a massive knee injury that took an intense rehab proccess
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE After a Long Rehab Process Adam Flagler is Grateful to Return to the Court.
Flagler eventually worked his way onto the court and in 34 games averaged 14 points, three assists, three rebounds and a stock per game. The Baylor standout shot 39 percent from beyond the arc, 43 percent from the floor and 90 percent at the charity stripe.
As a pick-and-roll ball handler, Flagler was excellent nearly producing a point per possession which placed him in the 89th percentile of the G League. On catch-and-shoot chances, the guard splashed in 42 percent of his opportunities.
Grade: A, the story of redemption is always a passing grade. Given the adversity Flagler went through this season to help the Blue capture their first G League title, this was a storybook G League season.
What to Improve on
Flagler was a lights-out shoot with the OKC Blue who showed some creativity as a passer for a squad in need of a true point guard. The next step in the sharpshooters game will be finding a way to consistently impact the floor on the defensive end.
The G League and NCAA Champion has the motor to get it done, with faster hands he can rack up steals and turn defense into offense. Given the circumstances - coming off a server knee injury - Flagler seems to have the potential to up his defensive game with more time removed from injury.
