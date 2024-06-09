OKC Thunder End of Year Report Card: Cason Wallace
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with a 57-25 record that saw the Bricktown boys win their first playoff series since 2016. Despite falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder season could be described as nothing short of a success.
As the year concludes, it is time for our OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card to cycle through every player on the roster to give them a final grade mark and project into the future. Today it's Cason Wallace's final exam.
Season Recap
The Oklahoma City Thunder traded up for Wallace in the 2023 NBA Draft to climb two spots to select the Kentucky product. Collectively the sentiment around Bricktown was a perplexed sigh lamenting Sam Presti taking yet another guard.
However, as soon as Summer League rolled around, it was clear why Wallace was worthy of a top-ten pick. He instantly changes the game defensively playing as if he is a safety in football jumping passing lanes, sparking transition and knocking down triples.
Wallace has a spot on the all-juice team as the rookie logged action in all 82 games consistently bringing the intensity and spark required off the bench to help lif the Thunder to 57 wins.
The rookie was impressive with 42 percent shooting from beyond the arc with excellent pick-and-roll defensive chops that ranked in the 88th percentile in the NBA. Grading Wallace relative to role and expectations there is little to pick apart with his game.
A near-flawless rookie season with even more room to polish and grow his game leaves the early returns on the lottery pick is another home run selection by Presti and company.
Season Grade: A - An awesome rookie season for the NBA Lottery pick who outshot expectations and made himself a mainstay in the Thunder's rotation.
What to Improve on:
The Oklahoma City Thunder were a victim of their own success to a degree when it came to developing Wallace. While he played in all 82 games, he was forced to play a specific 3-and-D off-ball role which benefited the team.
While no one will complain about winning, there is an easy of creation both for himself and others Wallace can reach and in years prior would've been able to explore both at the varsity level and dipping into the OKC Blue developmental track.
Wallace was so indispensable to the Thunder, they did not have that luxury en route to an impressive 57-win season. Now, in the summer, Wallace can refine his skills with the ball in his hands to be able to attack closeouts, lift the secondary unit as an on-ball weapon, and diversify his offensive portfolio.
