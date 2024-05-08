OKC Thunder Flexed A Muscle They Have Built Up All Season In Game 1 vs. Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder “flexed a muscle” they have built all season on Tuesday according to Mark Daigneault.
For as inexperienced, unproven and young people continue to say Oklahoma City is - they have been battled tested throughout this season.
After all, this year is the only one that matters. Through the 82 game campaign the Thunder owned a top-five offense, top-five defense, the most double-digit comebacks in the NBA and a history of fourth quarter quests ending in dominating victories.
Tuesday was much of the same as Oklahoma City opened up their first second round series since 2016. The Thunder started out slow offensively, before going on a run to close the half and swell a double digit lead.
Though, it wasn’t smooth sailing after intermission. The Mavericks came out of the locker room landing a punch - going on a 9-0 run to make it a one point contest entering a timeout.
From there, Isaiah Joe skyrocketed the Thunder’s scoring output to ballon the lead back up for Oklahoma City.
When the Mavericks were desperate for another run, down ten entering the final frame, Oklahoma City relied on suffocating defense and an assortment of jaw-dropping shot making from Jalen Williams in the fourth quarter to bust open the game and cruise to a 121-95 Game 1 win.
This is the same formula OKC has used all season long to collect 57 wins in the toughest conference.
Now, it is the equation they’re using to turn in a 5-0 record in the postseason.
