OKC Thunder Forward Kenrich Williams Has Boosted Bench
it is not hard to make Kenrich Williams feel older than he is. While the Oklahoma City Thunder have added more adults to the room by acquiring Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso to the fold. Though, Oklahoma City is still the youngest team in the NBA.
Williams has always been looked at as the veteran of the group and praised for his locker room leadership. Head coach Mark Daigneault went as far as to say Williams is the type of guy who will "grab you by the shirt collar," and line you out to uphold the Thunder's standards.
So when the forward missed a chunk of the season to start the year, his absence on the court was felt. Especially on the heels of the end of the 2023-24 season that he spent most of the second half not looking like himself.
The TCU product is back in the fold now and better than ever. Highlighted by his 13 point outing against the Toronto Raptors which saw Williams add in seven rebounds, an assist and a steal while splashing home all three of his triple attempts. The 30-year-old was moving well on the defensive end, helping Oklahoma City suffocate Toronto.
Williams has played in 12 games, averaging 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and an assist per game to go along with nearly a stock (steals + rebounds) a night. The veteran has shooting splits of 53/37/100 to start the year.
With the best small ball five back on the hardwood, the Thunder have been able to shuffle through dominating defensive lineups with Williams chipping in enough offensively to boost Oklahoma City's secondary units.
