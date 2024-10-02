Thunder Guard Has Hilarious Recount of Mark Daigneault
The Oklahoma City Thunder arguably won the offseason. That doesn't mean anything if it doesn't translate to in-season success, though.
The addition of Alex Caruso, who they traded Josh Giddey to secure, will be a seamless addition. As one of the best three-and-D players in the entire NBA, his fit in Oklahoma City is far from in question. He'll be an elite complimentary player.
Not only is Caruso a perfect fit scheme-wise, but he's also familiar with the organization. As an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, Caruso played for the Thunder's G League-affiliated Oklahoma City Blue.
While it wasn't an incredibly long stint, there's some familiarity with head coach Mark Daigneault, then the Blue's head coach, and general manager Sam Presti. When talking about playing for Daigneault, Caruso had quite a funny response.
“I’d be lying if I told you I remembered a lot from when he coached me for the Blue other than that same kinda squinty-eyed look that he gives when he’s thinking about stuff," Caruso explained.
Somehow, Daigneault has trademarked the squint, as it's certainly a notable look on the sidelines during Oklahoma City contests. It's certainly unique for Caruso to remember, even if he doesn't remember much coaching-wise.
While there's a familiarity with the franchise and incredible on-court fit, Caruso being a veteran all but solidifies the fact that he'll make a positive impact on the team. He's the oldest player on the squad at 30-years-old.
Expect the team to look to extend Caruso's contract when he's eligible in December. The two sides will soon realize a perfect fit, as the Thunder will look sharp when the veteran is on the floor, whereas Caruso will benefit from the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso.
