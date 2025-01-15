OKC Thunder Guard Alex Caruso Talks Recent Injury, Rehab Process
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Alex Caruso return against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing the previous ten games. The Thunder swingman, logged 18 minutes as he posted three points, two steals and a block.
Oklahoma City has seen Caruso only play in 21 of 39 possible games to date, and the Texas A&M product discussed the rehand process to get back to playing.
“It’s pretty boring when you don’t play. You’re just rehabbing, showing up, drinking my energy drink before the game, cheering, sleep, wake up, rehab. It’s monotonous. We’re basketball players by trade. That’s what we like to do,” Caruso explained.
When asked about his injury he mentioned how it was in large part good old fashion bad luck.
“All of them, to be honest, pretty unlucky. I haven’t had a really big soft tissue history. I don’t think it’s anything that, long term, I’ve had to think about. It’s (a) pretty acute injury. So, just listening to the training staff. … we’re learning and evolving with it. I’m changing up my routine just to stay a little fresher,” Caruso said.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a difficult task of playing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Oklahoma City for the right to the best record in the league. After missing the first meeting between these two teams, Caruso could make a difference.
