OKC Thunder Center Hints Toward Team's Biggest Competition Next Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions, and it seems the players are still reveling in that in the form of award shows and press tours.
One of those players is Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City’s starting center acquired last offseason, who’s recently done a string of interviews giving insight into OKC’s improbable run.
On Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’ show, Hartenstein talked about the Thunder’s lone moment of nervousness in the postseason.
“In general, we were always confident throughout the series. I think the only series where we were kind of a little bit on the ropes was Denver.” Hartenstein said. “Just [Nikola] Jokic, the way they play, they’ve been there before. That was the only series where we were like ‘even if we do everything right, they still probably have a chance.”
Denver was one of two teams to take Oklahoma City to the brink with Game 7’s. With then-reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, it did seem as though the final game would be a toss-up, though OKC came out with a resounding 125-93 win.
As reigning champs, OKC will have a target on their back next season. Not only will they get the league’s best shot on a nightly basis, they’ll also be priority No. 1 to take out in the NBA Playoffs. OKC has kept its roster intact, and should be the odds-on favorite to repeat again, but they’ll certainly have rivals.
Whether he was doing so directly or incidentally, Hartenstein was indeed touching on who will be Oklahoma City’s biggest competition again next year.
Had Denver stayed the course this offseason they likely would’ve been formidable. Instead, they upgraded.
The team traded lengthy shooter Michael Porter Jr. for all-around scorer Cam Johnson, solidifying a more consistent and potentially simply better offensive piece next to Jokic. They also re-signed Bruce Brown — who was a pivotal part to their own championship seasons ago — as well as veteran shooter Tim Hardaway Jr., and backup big Jonas Valanciunas.
And still, Jokic retains his title as one of, if not the best player in the world. OKC was able to limit him majorly in the two team’s series, but that could’ve very well been lightning in a bottle from the team’s front court. Other teams will be in the hunt to win the coveted NBA Finals, but the Nuggets could very well be the toughest standing in Oklahoma City's way.
Regardless, the Thunder can continue to enjoy their offseason before looking to next year.