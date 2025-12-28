OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineups vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to get back on track on Sunday after dropping two straight games for the first time this season, both to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday and Thursday. The Bricktown Ballers have lost four of their last six games and are dealing with their first murky stretch of the season.

Oklahoma City is set to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, their first game against an Eastern Conference foe since mid-November, as they continue this very winnable home stand. This is the lone matchup against an above .500 team on this trip and Philadelphia only hits that mark by three games.

The OKC Thunder must bounce back in a big way as despite their 26-5 record, their thought to be staple starting lineup of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Defensive-ace Lu Dort, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Rising Star Chet Holmgren and starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, has yet to collect a win on this season. Though, they haven't been whole for more than five games yet as they each have dealt with injuries.

Oklahoma City Thunder are sticking with that group as they look for their first win as a unit but the Philadelphia 76ers remain short handed being without Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to keep the Philadelphia 76ers losing as each team are on a two game skid. The 76ers are clinging to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-13 record to this point in the season.

This will be an early tip off for both sides to battle through as they have to avoid a sluggish start in this get-right game.

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander laughs during warm ups before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

Tyrese Maxey, G

VJ Edgecomb, G

Paul George, F

Dominick Barlow, F

Andre Drummond, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping this game sparks things for a team that has slipped on both ends over this past week. The OKC Thunder are hoping to use this as a get right game to reignite things on the offensive end and soldify things as a defensive unit.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will complete this back-to-back set against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night inside the Paycom Center as the home stand continues.