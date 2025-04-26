OKC Thunder Has Prime Opportunity to Earn Round 1 Sweep
Just like it did a year ago against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a 3-0 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Thursday.
And just like that, Oklahoma City seems destined to pull off a 4-0 sweep on the road — giving it plenty of time to rest before its matchup in the second round begins. Memphis came into the series as a team that wouldn't be an easy out as a No. 8-seed, but things quickly fell apart in a matter of a one game 51-point blowout.
Things have officially turned to the worst for the Grizzlies. After a scary fall and collision with Luguentz Dort in Game 3, Ja Morant suffered a hip injury that will leave him out for Game 4. At one point Memphis led 30 points, but his exit began its early demise.
Now, there's no reason for the Thunder to be toying around with this series moving forward. While the Grizzlies aren't a terrible team without Morant, not having him for a critical Game 4 is going to make an easy lunch for Oklahoma City — there's simply too much of a difference in available talent.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't been at his best level either, shooting a combined 20-of-55 from the field for a total of 58 points. The counting numbers look about right, but the MVP frontrunner's efficiency is down far too much to not be considered a potential issue in the playoffs.
The Thunder doesn't exactly need Gilgeous-Alexander to be at his best today — the fate of Memphis is clear. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams can continue to take the reins as the leaders of the office and finish the Grizzlies in one more game, with or without Gilgeous-Alexander being on his A-game.
Some things will have to change against the Denver Nuggets or LA Clippers if it wants to make a deep run in the playoffs, but right now, Oklahoma City looks well-equipped to take down an injured Memphis squad. This is the last opportunity for it to end as emphatically as possible — with a convincing sweep.