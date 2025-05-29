OKC Thunder Heads to First NBA Finals Since 2012
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Wednesday with a chance to clinch its first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, the second in club history.
It was obvious in the first five minutes that the dream would become a reality for Oklahoma City. The Minnesota Timberwolves showed up dead on arrival. Beaten down, battered and bruised by the Thunder's historically great defense.
As the Timberwolves bricked shots, drove into traffic and lost the ball, the Thunder ran away with this contest, leading by 33 points at the half. Isaiah Hartenstein scored the first bucket out of intermission to add insult to injury.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tore the Timberwolves up with show-stopping and command of his troops, dishing out dimes to keep Minnesota's defense discombobulated. The Thunder superstar scored or assisted on 24 of the Thunder's first 26 points in this rout of the Timberwolves.
His co-stars, a pair of 2022 draftees, showed up on the big stage. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren were jaw-dropping as the youngsters made every play tonight to keep the Timberwolves reeling and never give Minnesota any true sign of life.
Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder await the winner of the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Eastern Conference Finals series, a set that sees the Pacers holding a 3-1 edge over the Knicks heading into Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.
NBA Finals Schedule
- Game 1: June 5, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, Paycom Center, 7:30 PM CT
- Game 2: June 8, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, Paycom Center, 7:30 PM CT
- Game 3: June 11, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, Eastern Conference Arena, 7:30 PM CT
- Game 4: June 13, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, Eastern Conference Arena, 7:30 PM CT
- Game 5: June 16, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, Paycom Center, 7:30 PM CT
- Game 6: June 19, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, Eastern Conference Arena, 7:30 PM CT
- Game 7: June 22, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Knicks/Pacers, Paycom Center, 7:30 PM CT
Between now and the start of the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder will hold practices and the NBA will conduct a media day for each team leading into the best-of-7 set.
