Thunder to Hold Annual Media Day, Training Camp Next Week
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to embark on a different journey during the 2024-25 season. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Thunder are viewed as not only legitimate contenders - removed of the dark horse or sneaky labels - but rather, the favorites out West.
Holding the best odds to win the West, the second-best odds to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the popular pick among pundits to accomplish those goals. Fresh off a 57-win season that ended in the first round, but not before they were able to win their first playoff series since 2016, the Thunder went into the offseason looking to bolster their roster.
That they did, inking Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive pact in free agency and trading for two-time all-defensive guard Alex Caruso. These moves are what catapulted the Thunder from a fun story with the best young core in the NBA to legitimate contenders.
This build-up has culminated into the 2024-25 being the most anticipated season in recent memory, in the throws of football season, the buzz around Bricktown is still on the hardwood which will soon get underway.
On Sept. 30, the Oklahoma City Thunder will hold their annual media day, with all 17 players on roster set to speak to the media as well as head coach Mark Daigneault. The next day, Oct. 1 is when training camp will begin for the Thunder with media availability set for most days leading up to the Oct. 7 preseason opener against the Spurs.
