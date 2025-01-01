OKC Thunder Hold Steady in NBA Power Rankings
Oklahoma City has been playing arguably the best basketball the league has seen over the course of the first half of the season. It has been a full team effort on both ends of the floor for the Thunder — a team that is missing one of its best players in Chet Holmgren. Everyone has stepped up to make life a little bit easier.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign has completely taken off, as he’s the front runner for the NBA’s prestigious award. Isaiah Hartenstein has been a perfect fit, and the team’s role players have been a complete compliment to the current team. There’s no real hole on this roster — especially when Holmgren returns to the field.
Oklahoma City’s recent winning streak has given the team plenty of positive pub. The Thunder have maintained a top five spot in the NBA’s power rankings, and this week, they checked in at No. 2.
“The Thunder have an 11-game winning streak (second longest in the league this season) and began a tough, five-game homestand with a win over the Morant-less Grizzlies on Sunday, putting them six games in the loss column ahead of both Houston and Memphis at the top of the West,” John Schuhmann wrote.
“The Thunder are two games into their first stretch of five games in seven days, though their rest-disadvantage win over Memphis on Sunday was also the start of a five-game homestand. With that win, they’re 9-4 against the other eight West teams with winning records, set to face the Wolves (8-5 within the top nine) for the first time on Tuesday.”
The only team ahead of Oklahoma City would be the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers. They have dominated the Eastern Conference with a 28-4 record. The Thunder and the Cavs have yet to matchup this season, but will meet up twice in the next few weeks. It’ll be a good barometer for both teams.
Riding an 11-game winning streak and boasting the MVP favorite, Oklahoma City is in a great spot nearing the midway point of the season. They could be locked into a top five power ranking spot for the remainder of the year.
