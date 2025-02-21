OKC Thunder injury Report Dwindles to Two Ahead of Utah Jazz Tilt
This has been an injury riddled season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, for most teams the pile up of injuries would've buckled and maybe broken them. For Oklahoma City? They have battled adversity to the tune of a league-best 44-10 mark.
After seeing time missed from Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Ousmane Dieng, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams for chunks of the season - the Oklahoma City Thunder get healthier than thay have ever been during the 2024-25 campaign.
Mark Daigneault's top of the line rotation is back for a game for the first time all season, having what projects to be his top nine at the very least in the fold. Since Holmgren returned against the Toronto Raptors from a hip fracture, at least one key cog has been out. From Lu Dort to Wallace and Caruso. Now, the playoff projected rotation is fully available.
All that remains on the injury report is two long-term injuries with Ajay Mitchell sidelined due to a toe injury that will hold him out 10-to-12 weeks from Mid January and Nikola Topic who has been tabbed as out for the season since draft day.
While Mitchell still could factor into the playoff rotation if things break right at the end of the season based on his body of work pre-injury it is tough to cement that after being in street clothes for a large chunk of his first season.
The Utah Jazz have plenty of G League assignments and miss one of its best players in Collin Sexton but ultimately remain health to try to give OKC a test after rattling off a win against the Los Angeles Lakers before the All-Star Break.
OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz injury report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Utah Jazz
- KJ Martin (Conditioning) Questionable
- Collin Sexton (Ankle) OUT
- Taylor Hendricks (Fibula Fracture) OUT
- Micah Potter (GL) OUT
- Oscar Tshiebwe (GL) OUT
- Tshiebwe Harkless (GL) OUT
