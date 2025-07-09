OKC Thunder Ink Branden Carlson to Two-Way Pact
Oklahoma City continued its offseason on Tuesday night ahead of its summer league clash with the Utah Jazz. The OKC Thunder have its 15 man roster set, but there was still plenty to decide.
Heading into Tuesday, only Brooks Barnhizer was officially inked to a two-way contract, one of the Thunder's three slots. Though, the writing was on the wall that seven-foot center Branden Carlson would be back after the Thunder tendered the Utah product a qualifying offer making him a restricted free agent.
It was reported on Tuesday night by ESPN's Shams Charania that Oklahoma City has re-signed big man Branden Carlson to a two-way pact for the 2025-26 season.
This move leaves the Thunder with just one open two-way contract before its 18 man roster is complete ahead of October's regular season tip-off.
Carlson is listed on the Thunder's summer league roster, though he has yet to participate for unknown reasons. Now, 26-year-old is back in the fold for Oklahoma City.
On a two-way contract, Carlson will primarily benefit the Thunder's G League affiliate the OKC Blue. He was one of the best big men in the league a year ago. Though, the seven-footer has proven to be a quality break glass in case of emergency option at the varsity level.
In 32 games for Oklahoma City, he logged valuable minutes in three of them each seeing him post 10-plus points. His year was highlighted by his contributions off the bench for the Thunder during an injury riddled stretch against a loaded Cavs front court. In that tilt, Carlson posted 11 points, four rebounds and a block while splashing in a trio of triples.
For the season, the big man averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.9 stocks (steals plus blocks) on 44/33/77 shooting splits.