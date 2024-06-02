OKC Thunder: Is Lu Dort Untouchable This Offseason?
Oklahoma City has one of the deepest teams in the league, and that can present tough decisions.
The Thunder are spearheaded by a big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Unsurprisingly, their star power helped the Thunder exceed expectations on their rise from the play-in to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Those three players are likely untouchable, as in there is no potential trade that Oklahoma City would consider dealing them in. Although there might be an exception for an MVP or All-NBA player, the likelihood of those players being in Oklahoma City next season is nearly 100%.
While they are unquestionably the most talented players on the roster, there could be another player in that same tier. Lu Dort has been a staple of the Thunder’s starting five for the past five seasons and has become one of the team’s most valuable players.
His value is particularly evident on defense. Throughout his time in Oklahoma City, Dort has been tasked with guarding the opponent’s best perimeter player. Most recently, that resulted in matching up with Luka Doncic and Brandon Ingram in the Thunder’s playoff run.
This season, Dort made strides offensively in addition to his stellar defense. Although most of his averages were his lowest since he was a rookie, Dort shot a career-high 39.4% from 3-point range on five attempts per game.
Another part of what makes Dort so valuable to the Thunder is how seamlessly he fits. Thunder GM Sam Presti raved about Dort’s willingness to accept and thrive in a smaller role this season.
“Lu Dort has become an exceptionally more valuable player by refining what he does,” Presti said. “It's not always, like, expanding. Everybody thinks about expanding your game. He's actually brought that down.”
Considering everything Dort adds to the Thunder, it would seem obvious his contributions make him a near guarantee to be in Oklahoma City next season. However, with the Thunder’s existing cap space and draft assets, Dort’s contract could be valuable if the team wants to make a splash this offseason. Dort is set to make roughly $52 million over the next three seasons, including $16.5 million next season.
If the Thunder find a deal they like that needs to include Dort, their confidence in Cason Wallace could be the difference. Already one of the most impressive perimeter defenders in the league, Wallace’s potential was on display as a rookie.
As a potential starter for Oklahoma City next season alongside Dort, Wallace has the team's trust, which could help in any big decisions this offseason.
Still, Dort has been one of the most important players in Oklahoma City’s ascension to the top of the league, making him likely to be around for the long haul.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.