OKC Thunder: Isaiah Hartenstein Explains How He Can Help Chet Holmgren's Game
As Isaiah Hartenstein arrives in Bricktown, he quickly earned his first victory as a member of the OKC Thunder: Winning the press conference in every way to send the Bricktown observers into a frenzy with each answer.
Whipping out the highest form of coach speak about his role, discussing with delight the opportunity to jump into his young core, teasing more shots from beyond the arc and even leaning on the Thunder's 0-0 calling card to side step a question about their championship window.
It is clear, the seven-footer will soon be a fan favorite, and as the NBA world is on the search for the next great nickname, perhaps his will be Steely Dan. Hartenstein is eager to do the dirty work and said as much when asked how his game compliments Chet Holmgren at Saturday's introductory press conference.
"I think, high-IQ player. I think he's very skilled. I think we can play really good together. Defensively, having two of the top rim protectors on the court at the same time, it's not easy. But I'm really excited. That's one thing, I'm really excited to see how that goes. He's very talented, and I think with my IQ, I'll have to do a little bit more of the dirty work so he can chill a little bit," Hartenstein explained.
That is music to many people's ears after a season of watching Holmgren get battered and bruised playing in every game during the 2023-24 season as the lone true big man on the roster. While no one expects the two to be paired up on the floor together exclusively, the Thunder feel primed to run a double-big lineup more than the lowly two percent of the time they did a season ago.
"But it's really exciting. To me he's one of the most talented bigs in the NBA, so me and him on the court together I think is going to be very deadly, so I'm excited about that," Hartenstein said.
With visions of Holmgren taking on more playmaking responsibilities and developing more steady offense with an ability to take advantage of smaller matchups and Oklahoma City's new-found cross-match answer via adding another 40-percent 3-point shooter to the fold in Alex Caruso.
Allowing the Gonzaga product to be spelled by an actual rim protector helps the Thunder cover and manage 48 minutes more effectively and gives the team a unique look they did not previously have.
