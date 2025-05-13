OKC Thunder: Jaylin Williams Earning Increased Playing Time
Sometimes in an Oklahoma City Thunder frontcourt heavily dominated by Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, its big man off the bench is forgotten.
Initially in the playoffs, Jaylin Williams was hardly expected to receive a significant number of minutes. After playing 19 minutes in Game 1 of the Thunder's first round meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies, he went on to play a combined 11 in the last three games.
However, things have quickly changed in Round 2 against the Denver Nuggets. Williams has played over 10 minutes in each of Oklahoma City's last three games, and his impact has been felt primarily on the defensive side.
A total of 14 points and four rebounds this series doesn't exactly jump off the page, but Williams has been an effective option in defending Denver's superstar center in Nikola Jokic. Arguably, he's found more success at times than both of Holmgren and Hartenstein.
On possessions that Williams covers Jokic, the three-time MVP winner has shot 5-of-18 from the field and turned the ball over a total of four times. Sure, it's a more limited sample size, but the results have been clear as day.
Williams is a physical big — perfect to go up against a player of Jokic's stature. While others can get pushed around, Williams stands his grow and hasn't allowed him to get too many open looks off. Especially when coming off the bench, it's also just a new energy and look that can change up the progression of the game.
While his offensive production hasn't been particulary strong, he hasn't been looked for that. His task is to come in the game and make an impact defensively — his efficient 3-point jumper is just a plus that could play a factor if needed.
It took some time for head coach Mark Daigneault to get comfortable with playing Williams in longer spurts, but there seems to be a new direction as this series moves along. As the Thunder heads back to Oklahoma City and prepares for a pivotal Game 5, expect Williams to be a factor in the result.