OKC Thunder: Jaylin Williams May Need to Change Positions Next Season
Oklahoma City added more depth inside, which could mean significant changes for a backup big.
After being one of the worst rebounding teams in 2023-24, the Thunder signed former Knicks center Isaiah Harternstein to aid those issues. With Hartenstein expected to fill in for Chet Holmgren off the bench and play alongside him at times, Jaylin Williams’ role and position could shift drastically.
As a rookie, Williams emerged as the Thunder’s starting center in their run to the Play-In Tournament. Shooting 40.7% from 3-point range and fitting well as a stretch big ensured his importance going into year two.
While Holmgren returned from his foot injury to play every game last season, Williams got the bulk of Oklahoma City’s backup center minutes. Although Williams dealt with a reduced role last season, his time playing center in Oklahoma City might be over.
Instead, Williams will likely need to play most of his minutes next season while sharing the floor with Holmgren or Hartenstein. In the playoffs against Dallas, Williams displayed his ability to co-exist with Holmgren. Their total minutes together were limited, but they played important minutes down the stretch of Game 6.
At 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, Williams would have been much better equipped to play power forward in an era before Oklahoma City had an NBA team. Still, his contrasting playstyle allows for him to take on the role of a second big instead of playing like a traditional four.
As a rookie, Williams played every minute at center but 10% of his minutes last season at power forward, with a slight increase to 11% in the postseason. With experience playing the four last season, Williams could have no issues moving there full-time. Still, his minutes split has the potential to flip to around 10% of his minutes coming at center, and that is almost certain to cause growing pains early next season.
