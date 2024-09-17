Thunder Forward Gets Knee Procedure Before NBA Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder will soon regroup in the 405 as media day and training camp are on the horizon. Players are finishing their offseason workouts and ramping up for the season, doing whatever it takes to finish preparing for another set of 82 games.
Things are different for Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, though, as he underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement procedure in his right knee. The surgery took place at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. The Thunder had medical personnel present.
Williams will be re-evaluated after the pre-season concludes. Because of the timeline given, though, it's hard to imagine the Thunder veteran is good to go in the team's first handful of games to start the season. Given the amount of depth Oklahoma City has, they can afford for Williams to miss quite a bit of time to make sure he get's fully back to 100 percent and to his regular form.
The Thunder forward has seen his role dwindle in recent seasons, as Oklahoma City's rebuild came to a close and they made a statement as contenders. He was with the team throughout the dark days, though, and the franchise loves him as much as he loves the team and the city. Williams has made his intention of retiring a Thunder clear.
Having a veteran like Williams, he can miss the first handful of games while still making a large impact both in the locker room and on the sideline as a vocal leader.
The Thunder kicks off their pre-season on Oct. 7 against the San Antonio Spurs, with their regular season opening Oct. 24 against the Denver Nuggets.
