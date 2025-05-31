Do Knicks or Pacers Offer Better Matchup for OKC Thunder?
A few days ago, it seemed a given that the Oklahoma City Thunder would face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. And while that still might be the case, New York has certainly made things interesting.
On Thursday, the Knicks crushed Indiana by 17 points, moving the series to 3-2 in favor of the Pacers. While they still have an uphill battle ahead of them, it’s not out of the realm of possibility they could win two more, especially with each new victory adding pressure to the Pacers.
The Thunder wait patiently on the other side, having disposed of the Timberwolves in Game 5 days ago.
There’s no right or wrong answer on who the Thunder hope to face in the coming weeks. The team itself, of course, has its head down and is focused internally as they always are. But fans are waiting with bated breath for OKC’s future opponent.
The more likely of the two options is Indiana, who have seen a miracle run as the East’s No. 4 seed. Led by star guard Tyrese Halliburton, the always-underrated Pascal Siakam and a host of talented role players, they’ve looked like one of the best teams in the postseason.
The Knicks have also been a success story, having taken down the defending champion Boston Celtics with their elite starting five: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Annoy, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Both teams present challenges. New York has an exceptionally capable five-man unit that can find a rhythm on both offense and defense. The Pacers style directly conflicts with OKC’s, offering a star that limits turnovers and a team as a whole that cashes in on triples with consistency.
But both teams have exploitable areas, too. The Knicks rarely dive deep into their bench, and when they do it doesn’t always offer hope. The Thunder, sometimes running 11-man units — even in the Playoffs — would likely be a much more fresh team. The Pacers have the capability to play solidly on defense, but don’t hang their hat there. They especially offer little resistance to Thunder superstar and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
For now, both team and fans will wait for the East’s winner. The Pacers and Knicks will face off in Game 6 tonight in Indiana at 7 p.m. CT. The Knicks will look to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in New York as the Pacers look to close out the series.