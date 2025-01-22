OKC Thunder Linked to Phoenix Suns First-Round Pick Prior to Trade
The NBA world saw a trade go down just weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.
The Suns shipped its 2031 NBA Draft pick for three Utah Jazz selections, getting the least favorable of the Jazz 2025, 2027 and 2029 selections.
This is a maneuver that Sam Presti and company have pulled off many times during the Oklahoma City Thunder rebuild and a logical move to make. The Jazz own three first-round picks in the classes that they ship a pick to Phoenix in, making it easier to lighten its roster when it comes to a number crunch. The benefit? The chance for the Suns to sink by 2031 and gift wrap a top selection to Utah.
Given the Presti-like nature of this move, it was easy to guess that Oklahoma City had interest in the deal. ESPN reported that to be true as the Oklahoma City Thunder were interest in the Suns pick before this move.
"The rebuilding Jazz, who already have college-aged players filling half the roster, give up some quantity for a swing at lottery quality. OKC made similar deals during the Thunder rebuild and also had interest in the Suns’ 2031 pick, per sources," Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported.
It seems likely - just speculating off the roster spot numbers and number of draft picks the Thunder own in the 2025 NBA Draft, that Oklahoma City could make a move like this once again at some point this season.
