OKC Thunder Listed As ‘Best Landing Spot’ For Kevin Durant
As the trade deadline rolls around, Oklahoma City will have different goals and aspirations from years past. This season, the Thunder are reaping the rewards of tremendous team building and development. As a whole, there’s not a team in the NBA that enters the trade deadline in a better spot than the Thunder.
Aside from being the No. 1 seed and in possession of the NBA’s best record at 39-9, Oklahoma City has the assets to match any other team in the association. The draft capital and prospects that Oklahoma City has are top tier and valued by every organization in the NBA.
Because of the record and the nature of the season, Oklahoma City doesn’t need to make any moves. In fact, any big move would be surprising considering the way things have gone so far. But because of the draft picks, young prospects, and contending status, there will be plenty of trade deadline rumors floating around.
Bleacher Report recently posted an article detailing ideal landing spots for the biggest names linked to the trade deadline, and surprisingly, Oklahoma City was linked to the biggest name. It’s a familiar name too. Could Kevin Durant make a return to the Thunder, and would the fans be ready to bury the hatchet?
“Grudges have no place in the business of basketball,” Zach Buckley wrote. “If the Thunder set their personal feelings aside, they'd have to see some appeal in reuniting with their former franchise face. Especially when their asset collection is such that they could send a massive haul back to the Suns without really disrupting their rotation.
“Oklahoma City, admittedly, looks like a title contender without him, but is this club confident it has everything it needs to capture the crown? Is Jalen Williams or Chet Holmgren ready to serve as the second star on a title team? Do the Thunder have enough size and length in the frontcourt to handle all of the physical challenges awaiting them in the West?”
It’s no secret that Durant’s exit from Oklahoma City is one of the messiest in recent memory. Thunder fans were heartbroken by his departure — and some still are. Since then, Durant has floated around looking for a home while continuing his All-World level of play.
Could the Thunder actually be in play here? Considering Durant’s large contract, it’s nearly impossible. It’s hard to imagine Oklahoma City including Isaiah Hartenstein or Lu Dort, the biggest contracts outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Including a big contract is the only way to make something like this work, and it might be more harmful than helpful to the continuity of the team.
It’s a cool idea, but if Durant wants to return to the Thunder, it feels like a free agency thing. The logistics are nearly impossible at the deadline, but if anyone can find a way to make it happen, it’s the Thunder’s front office.
