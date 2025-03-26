OKC Thunder Lock up Kings Trio, Completes Another Defensive Clinic
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made a name for themselves all season long by playing stout defense. That idea has rarely wavered and was again the case in a masterful victory over the Sacramento Kings.
For most of the game, the Kings' big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis struggled to put the ball in the hoop. If the ball got inside the three-point line, OKC was there to create a wall and most perimeter shots were contested. Outside of one quarter, Sacramento could not consistently score.
Despite an eventual solid scoring outing for LaVine, the three were unusually inefficient. Sabonis finished the night with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting, also going 0-for-4 from the perimeter. DeRozan finished with 10 points on 4-for-15 shooting and LaVine with 19 on 7-for-16.
It did take a trio of defenders to shut down Sabonis, but that game plan worked. Starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein got the first run at him and did a good job of altering his shots early on in the game, but he also did a good job of matching his physicality. Chet Holmgren also had clear instructions to help off of forward Keegan Murray to help defend Sabonis once he got deep in the paint, giving Sabonis two seven-footers to score against.
When those two weren't in the game, backup forward Jaylin Williams used all of his strength to stonewall Sabonis. Williams did a good job of it, though he picked up three fouls in the process. All three of OKC's talented big men provided different defensive looks for Sabonis, all of which proved to be a challenge for him.
It also took multiple people to shut down DeRozan, but it still worked. Kenrich Williams started the game on DeRozan and held his own. The physicality of both players matched perfectly and limited DeRozan's efficiency in the mid-range, an area where he normally thrives. He also only made one of his four three-point attempts.
Alex Caruso and Lu Dort also joined in on locking him down, again matching the strength of DeRozan. Rarely is he that ineffective, but the different looks head coach Mark Daigneault threw at DeRozan provided a challenge he couldn't overcome.
LaVine was the most effective of the three, but it took him quite a while to get going. He hit multiple triples in the third quarter once Sacramento found a fault on OKC's defense. The quick ball movement and dribble penetration to kick out threes gave the Kings multiple open looks in which LaVine was the beneficiary.
Despite small offensive wins for the Kings in the third quarter, which narrowed the scoring gap between both teams, Oklahoma City put on a defensive masterclass against Sacramento. This will prove to be an important skill when the playoffs come around and there are rosters full of players that can hurt them on any given night.