OKC Thunder Looking Forward to Electric Atmosphere in Memphis
Oklahoma City started off the postseason with a statement. Back to back blowout wins, including a historic 51-point opening win, has sent a message loud and clear. This Thunder team is here to compete for a championship.
The fans have matched the energy of the team, too, receiving compliments and praise on social media for their unwavering support. Everyone — almost everyone — in attendance dons the matching t-shirt, and Oklahoma City is widely known as one of the loudest and rowdiest crowds in the NBA. Many people have spoken about how legit the playoff atmosphere is in Oklahoma City and the overall advantage it gives the Thunder.
We’ve seen the momentum of the crowd, plus dominant basketball on both ends, cause the Grizzlies to look completely lost. Games can get away from you very quickly if you’re playing the Thunder, and the fans have helped enhance that. Now, it’s Oklahoma City’s turn to go on the road and battle a raucous fan base in Memphis. The Thunder won’t have the power of the crowd for the next two games — it’ll be the complete opposite.
“We can’t wait to play in this environment,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “It’s the best time of the year for this reason. It’ll be a live crowd. An energized team and a great challenge.”
Oklahoma City's crowd has set the bar high, and the Grizzlies' uninspiring 0-2 start doesn't help. But if Memphis is going to get back into this series, Game 3 at home is a must win, and the crowd will certainly understand that.
The good thing for the Thunder is that they have experience playing in front of rocking crowds. Even if it's their own, they understand this is a game of runs, and how to stabilize momentum and not let it spiral. If anything, this is a great, low-stakes opportunity to prepare for the rest of the playoffs.
“Every team, every city has a different crowd and we have the best in the league,” Chet Holmgren said. “Some are better than others. We’ll see what Memphis is like tonight. I expect their crowd to be rowdy.”
