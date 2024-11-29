OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder are continuing their four game road trip on Friday in Los Angeles. As the OKC Thunder battle the Purple and Gold in an ever-important NBA cup game, the team is also trying to cap off an impressive road swing that has started with a 2-0 record.
The good news for this tilt, and the league's National TV broadcast partner, both sides come into this game as healthy as possible. Obviously, the Thunder missing Chet Holmgren for a large chunk of the regular season is baked into the cake. Though, his rising star partner Jalen Williams avoided an injury scare after leaving Wednesday's game early.
Oklahoma City is far from full strength but have enough to still be considered favorites in this clash. The Lakers are trying to build on their mid-week win after going 7-3 in their last ten games.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 1.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the total over/under is 230.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Jalen Williams has to pick up where he left off on Wednesday. On ESPN, with the lights bright and everyone clinging to the last bit of NBA action they'll recieve until their way up from their Turkey Day trance, Williams was putting together a coming out party.
Sure, the Santa Clara product is a known community and future star to everyone in Bricktown, but the National narrative lags behind with small markets. On Wednesday, Williams dazzled in just 16 minutes to the tune of 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. If Williams can drive the bus offensively as he did in his minutes in the bay area, he will be crowned on the king's court.
Isaiah Hartenstien will have his hands full down-low with Lakers star Anthony Davis. While it is impossible to task the new Thunder big man with "shutting down" Davis, the recquirement for a Thunder victory will be holding off the all-NBA talent from an MVP style performance he has been accustom to this season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had to empty his tank to salvage a win on Wednesday for the Thunder, logging a 38 minute showing against the Warriors which included a dagger triple. A year ago, the Purple and Gold were one of the few teams to give the Thunder superstar fits. With just one game to recover how does the star lookk against this LaLa Land foe?
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (14-4) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11-7)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (hip) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUt
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Alex Caruso (hip) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
- Adam Flagler (Hand) Questionable
Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Davis (Left Planter) Probable
- Jaxon Hayes (Ankle) Doubtful
- Bronny James (Heel) OUT
- Dalton Knecht (quad) Probable
- Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) OUT
- Christian Wood (knee) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, November 29, 2024 at 9:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Crypto dot Com Arena - Los Angeles, CA
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to go 3-0 to start the four game road swing in what is a pivotal NBA Cup matchup to determine who advances to the knock out stage. The Thunder will wrap up their road swing on Sunday in Houston before returning to the Paycom Center Tuesdaay for their final NBA Cup game against the Utah Jazz.
