OKC Thunder Losses Have a Recurring Theme
Losses for Oklahoma City have came sparingly thus far this season now 44 games into the year.
From forming a formidable defense, honing its young players offensively while actively developing new up-and-comers to instilling a couple new veterans, the Thunder has shortly and quietly became a true, and clear, West frontrunner. And it's been convincing.
A team who can turn you over and score on the break in the blink of an eye, break you down defensively with solid ball movement and intelligence of a veteran team, it's been impressive to see what one of the youngest teams in the NBA have been able to accomplish. With only eight losses under its belt and the best record in the entire league, it's not much more you could ask for out of this squad.
Those eight losses do come with a couple faults though, and there's been something fairly consistent to whenever the Thunder comes out on the other end of the scoreboard.
Oklahoma City causes the most turnovers in the league while simultaneously committing a small amount of turnovers, just 12.1 per game to sit second in the league in that category. On very few occasions is that script flipped, and hasn't happened in every loss. Though, what we have seen is that when the Thunder concede more points off turnovers, it comes back to bite them.
In its past two losses, both coming against the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma CIty has conceded 49 points off turnovers, and each game losing to Dallas in that category. Its loss previous to that against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City posted two less turnovers than Cleveland but nearly conceded more points off turnovers as well.
It's not a set-in-stone theme, but it's a solid litmus test to see if the Thunder will be able to benefit off of turnovers and leak out on to the break, getting easy scores. That's been one of Oklahoma City's specialities this season, and the team feeds off of that energy night in and night out.
