OKC Thunder Made a Statement in Game 1 Victory
The spotlight was on the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder as it opened up its second-consecutive playoff campaign as the top team in the Western Conference Sunday afternoon.
How would Oklahoma City answer to its high expectations? Could Memphis pull off an upset after its Play-In Tournament run? Well, to put it simply, there wasn't much of a contest to begin with.
The Thunder put on a showcase of what it has been all season long, defeating the Grizzlies in a 131-80 blowout to take a 1-0 advantage in the series. Oklahoma City went up 32-20 after the first quarter wrapped up — and it never looked back for the rest of the game.
It was a dominant defensive performance on all fronts. The Thunder held Memphis to sub-35% shooting from the field as a unit, including a 6-of-34 clip from 3-point range. Add 22 forced turnovers on top of that and it was clear which team came out with the win.
Defense is the area Oklahoma City has held the most pride in, utilizing its vast variety of weapons to leave the Grizzlies puzzled. Luguentz Dort took care of Ja Morant, reducing the All-Star to 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field. Jaren Jackson Jr. didn't stand much of a chance in the interior, finishing with an underwhelming four points on 2-of-13 shooting.
Despite crossing the 130-point mark, it certainly wasn't the Thunder's best offensive display. By no means was it a typical Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game, as the MVP frontrunner mustered up just 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Anything more wasn't particularly needed — only reinforcing what is likely to come during the rest of this series.
Only Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins finished with 20 or more points — a stat that is unlikely to be replicated against Memphis again. It should be Gilgeous-Alexander's lowest scoring output, so the Grizzlies getting the upper hand again is going to be even tougher.
Oklahoma City outperformed Memphis in every facet, making it clear how much more of a leg up it has in the matchup. Sure, the Grizzlies could still pick up a game or two, but getting to the second round after a 51-point loss would be climbing up a steep hill.
Whatever doubts that were been placed on the Thunder beforehand have already been silenced. Memphis is far from eliminated yet, but Oklahoma City clearly has some larger aspirations than a first round exit.
The Thunder still isn't at its best.