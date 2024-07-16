OKC Thunder Makes Two-Way Signing Official
Oklahoma City has had a busy offseason all around. From big trades, to high profile free agent signings, and selecting in the NBA Draft lottery, there has been lots of news to circulate. One area the Thunder always gives great attention to, regardless of how good the team is on the court, is its two-way players.
On Tuesday, the Thunder made one of its two-way signings official. The team announced Alex Ducas has put the pen to paper on his deal, although the details of the agreement were not released.
The Saint Mary’s sniper was set to suit up for the Thunder over the course of the summer league but has been sidelined with an injury. The team clearly likes what he brings to the table, though.
He appeared in 150 total games for the Gaels, averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist. His long-range shooting is his best attribute, and he’ll be able to hone in on that skill with good floor spacing in the NBA. Over the course of five collegiate seasons, he shot 40.6 from 3-point range on 4.6 attempts per game. Last season, Ducas drained 43.8% of his triples.
The 6-foot-6 guard had a storied college career, where he was named Second Team All-WCC in both 2023-24 and 2021-22, while notching Honorable Mention All-WCC in 2022-23.
With Ducas’s signing, all three of Oklahoma City’s two-way spots are now filled. He joins Adam Flagler and Ajay Mitchell as the players rotating between the Blue and the Thunder.
