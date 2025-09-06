OKC Thunder: Mark Daigneault Among Longest Tenured NBA Coaches
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on top of the NBA world right now.
After capturing the first championship in team history, the OKC Thunder seems poised to defend its title this season, even in the midst of the first-ever parity era in league history.
Though, it wasn't long ago that the Thunder hired head coach Mark Daigneault who brought the Bricktown through a rebuild and now has paced the sidelines for back-to-back No. 1 seeds in the Western Conference and the franchise's first title.
After starting his career with two 20-something win seasons, Daigneault is now an over .500 winning percentage coach that has a Larry O'Brien and Coach of the Year award to his name.
It is no surprise that Daigneault is viewed as one of the best coaches in the NBA and has a job in Bricktown for as long as he wants it.
Hoops Trade Rumors writer Luke Adams compiled a list of the longest tenured coaches around the NBA.
Longest Tenured NBA coaches
- Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat: April 2008
- Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors: May 2014
- Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls: September 2020
- Ty Lue, L.A. Clippers: October 2020
- Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder: November 2020
- Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves: February 2021
- Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers: June 24, 2021
- Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Balzers: June 27, 2021
- Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks: June 28, 2021
- Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: July 11, 2021
- Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans: July 22, 2021
- Will Hardy, Utah Jazz: June 2022
- Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: September 2022
- Quinn Snyder, Atlanta Hawks: February 2023
- Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets: April 2023
- Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers: June 1, 2023
- Darko Rajakovic, Toronto Raptors: June 13, 2023
- Brien Keefe, Washington Wizards: Jan. 25, 2024
- Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks: Jan. 26, 2024
- Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets: April 2024
- Charles Lee, Charlotte Hornets: May 2024
- J.J. Redick, Los Angeles Lakers: June 24, 2024
- Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers: June 28, 2024
- J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons: July 2024
- Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs: November 2024
- Doug Christie, Sacramento Kings: December 2024
- Tuomas Iisalo, Memphis Grizzlies: March 2025
- David Adelman, Denver Nuggets: April 2025
- Jordan Ott, Phoenix Suns: June 2025
- Mike Brown, New York Knicks: July 2025
What is interesting about this list is that if you go by offseason, Daigneault would tie for the third longest tenured coach in the NBA. That offseason was strange coming out of the pandemic disrupted 2019-20 campaign. The Thunder agreed to part with Billy Donovan who headed for the Windy City and elevated its former G League coach to the varsity job just weeks before the next season began.