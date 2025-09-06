Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder: Mark Daigneault Among Longest Tenured NBA Coaches

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Mark Daigneault develop into one of the best coaches in the NBA. Now, he is one of the league's longest tenured coaches.

Rylan Stiles

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) and head coach Mark Daigneault during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) and head coach Mark Daigneault during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on top of the NBA world right now.

After capturing the first championship in team history, the OKC Thunder seems poised to defend its title this season, even in the midst of the first-ever parity era in league history.

Though, it wasn't long ago that the Thunder hired head coach Mark Daigneault who brought the Bricktown through a rebuild and now has paced the sidelines for back-to-back No. 1 seeds in the Western Conference and the franchise's first title.

After starting his career with two 20-something win seasons, Daigneault is now an over .500 winning percentage coach that has a Larry O'Brien and Coach of the Year award to his name.

It is no surprise that Daigneault is viewed as one of the best coaches in the NBA and has a job in Bricktown for as long as he wants it.

Hoops Trade Rumors writer Luke Adams compiled a list of the longest tenured coaches around the NBA.

Longest Tenured NBA coaches

  1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat: April 2008
  2. Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors: May 2014
  3. Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls: September 2020
  4. Ty Lue, L.A. Clippers: October 2020
  5. Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder: November 2020
  6. Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves: February 2021
  7. Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers: June 24, 2021
  8. Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Balzers: June 27, 2021
  9. Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks: June 28, 2021
  10. Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: July 11, 2021
  11. Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans: July 22, 2021
  12. Will Hardy, Utah Jazz: June 2022
  13. Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: September 2022
  14. Quinn Snyder, Atlanta Hawks: February 2023
  15. Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets: April 2023
  16. Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers: June 1, 2023
  17. Darko Rajakovic, Toronto Raptors: June 13, 2023
  18. Brien Keefe, Washington Wizards: Jan. 25, 2024
  19. Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks: Jan. 26, 2024
  20. Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets: April 2024
  21. Charles Lee, Charlotte Hornets: May 2024
  22. J.J. Redick, Los Angeles Lakers: June 24, 2024
  23. Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers: June 28, 2024
  24. J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons: July 2024
  25. Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs: November 2024
  26. Doug Christie, Sacramento Kings: December 2024
  27. Tuomas Iisalo, Memphis Grizzlies: March 2025
  28. David Adelman, Denver Nuggets: April 2025
  29. Jordan Ott, Phoenix Suns: June 2025
  30. Mike Brown, New York Knicks: July 2025

What is interesting about this list is that if you go by offseason, Daigneault would tie for the third longest tenured coach in the NBA. That offseason was strange coming out of the pandemic disrupted 2019-20 campaign. The Thunder agreed to part with Billy Donovan who headed for the Windy City and elevated its former G League coach to the varsity job just weeks before the next season began.

