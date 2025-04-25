OKC Thunder Mount Remarkable Comeback En Route to Game 3 Win Over Memphis
In Game 3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder's Round 1 test against the Memphis Grizzlies, a bumpy start led to a remarkable comeback, winning 114-108 after trailing by at most 29 points in the first half.
There were many solid performances, but Chet Holmgren was a massive bright spot during this matchup, finishing the game with 24 points and eight rebounds on 8-for-16 shooting. Holmgren's offensive contribution during the second half brought some life into the Thunder in a game that seemed close to over around that time.
OKC struggled from the get-go, a situation they've rarely found themselves in during this historic run of a season. In some ways, Memphis's dominant first-half performance may have been eye-opening for the Thunder when it comes to what could go wrong, but the second-half comeback did the same in favor of OKC.
After finding themselves in an 11-point hole to start the second quarter, it was clear the Thunder had their work cut out for them. Despite a hot first-quarter start for star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who opened the game with 12 points, there was a clear lack of urgency and effort from the Thunder.
That concept got bumped up by ten levels as the second quarter progressed, with standout performances from Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ja Morant leading to a first-half routing by the Grizzlies. They led 77-51 heading into halftime, leaving OKC stunned. It's also worth mentioning that Gilgeous-Alexander was held to only six points in the second quarter.
Morant suffered an injury after taking a hard fall and was immediately taken to the locker room. Morant did not return for the remainder of the game. Since Morant exited the game, the Thunder heavily outscored Memphis.
To make up for the lost production of Morant, Pippen really stepped up. He finished the game with 28 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals on 8-for-16 shooting.
For the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander also helped out in the scoring department. He finished with 31 points and eight assists on 10-for-26 shooting, going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line as well. Again, the Thunder star did not have his best performance, which was the case for OKC's first two games as well. He did increase his scoring output from the first two, however.
You won't find a defensive performance as poor as the one OKC put out against Memphis in the first half. It may have been because of the effort, but the Grizzlies managed to shoot 50% from the perimeter in the first half. That number plummeted to 33% by the end of the game.
Signs of hope shone through to start the third quarter, with the help of two triples from forward Holmgren. Those six points and a jumper from Gilgeous-Alexander brought the Thunder within 13 points, finally applying some sort of pressure on Memphis. Holmgren stayed hot, hitting another three shortly after.
That momentum carried into the fourth quarter, with Jalen Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander beginning to heat up. The duo got the deficit to six points with nine minutes to play, thanks to a Holmgren slam. A trio of Gilgeous-Alexander free throws tied the game, setting the stage for an exciting final few minutes.
In shocking fashion, OKC somehow pulled in front with under a minute to go. A combination of free throw attempts and outside shots from Holmgren, the Oklahoma City Thunder mounted a huge comeback. A 10-0 run over the final few minutes sealed the deal for the road squad, helping them improve to 3-0 in the series.
The defensive heroics from Alex Caruso late in the fourth quarter shouldn't go unnoticed. His tight on-ball defense and multiple forced turnovers, along with his usual hustle plays, were vital in OKC's comeback.
Game 4 of the series will stick in Memphis, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 24.