OKC Thunder Must Check All Boxes, Stay Polished in Potential Close-Out Victory
The Oklahoma City hold a golden opportunity in its hands heading into Wednesday night.
A Game 5—a potential close-out game, a game that could prove to be the berth of Oklahoma City's second-ever NBA Finals appearance, and a game that could spark a dynasty among a powerful, young core of this year's MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
One team stands it its way for this Finals appearance—the Minnesota Timberwolves, a relentless and talented team who has shown the ability to topple and stagger this Oklahoma City team. As illustrated in a lopsided Game 3, when the Thunder is not on its A-game, the Timberwolves can take over and blow the game out of proportion.
While greatly circumstantial and an outlier of a game, it showcases Minnesota's ability to stifle a team as impressive as the 68-win Thunder.
A massive difference, Oklahoma City will be at home in front of some of the greatest fans in the entire NBA—something the Thunder players feed off from all 48 minutes. And as the franchise hasn't seen the NBA Finals since the Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook-led Thunder in 2011-12, Oklahoma City's Paycom Center will be the loudest hub in the midwest on Wednesday night as they look to close the Timberwolves out in celebratory fashion.
To do this, the Thunder must be calculated, polished, smooth—the team can't let things get wayward in the first quarter similar to Game 3. Being in control from the tip is vital against a Timberwolves team who is whimpering with its back up against the wall. Oklahoma City can yet again prove itself and its recent progression in the postseason if they can continue to sink the dagger and beat Minnesota in just five games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have a game reminiscent of his last, taking over for his offense when needed. The Thunder defense must show up against Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards like it has the majority of this series, and arguably most important—Oklahoma City must dominate at its own game in transition, forcing turnovers and getting out on the break.
This Timberwolves team does not like to be sped up, and offense in the half court is not necessarily what the Thunder want if the team hopes to run rule and send Minnesota home en route to victory.
Oklahoma City will have to be sharp from all angles on Wednesday night, as the team could find itself reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade.