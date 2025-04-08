OKC Thunder Must Fight to Block the Outside Noise
Oklahoma City has been the center of plenty of NBA conversations over the course of the season. It makes sense considering this Thunder team has been the best in the NBA, and is closing in on one of the most dominant regular seasons in NBA history.
With the success comes the spotlight, and that’s something this young Thunder team has learned during its short turnaround. The national attention, televised games, and criticism comes with it, and Oklahoma City is figuring out how to navigate that currently.
It seems like everyone has a different opinion on the Thunder. Statistically, there’s no argument — this team is dominant and should be a favorite to win it all. But players are reportedly not worried about the Thunder, and the media seems to be buying into the experience argument once again. After Oklahoma City’s loss to the Mavericks in the second round, people still have concerns surrounding the Thunder’s role players, and of course, the team’s second option.
This Thunder team knows who they are, though. The ceiling is high and the record speaks for itself. The only way these negative thoughts surrounding the Thunder will ever mean anything is if this team allows the outside noise to seep into the locker room.
Sure, the Lakers torched the Thunder from 3-points range, and Oklahoma City’s defense had no answers. But this has been a historically good defensive team and will use it to their advantage in the playoffs. The Thunder had a rough few games on the glass, but Oklahoma City’s double-big lineup has shown serious promise and can give this team a leg up. Even in the second option discussion, Jalen Williams has been phenomenal this season while securing his first All-Star bid. The outside noise surrounding the Thunder has always felt forced, but when you really analyze it, it’s easy to see how silly it all is.
Back to back losses on an extremely rare occasion isn’t anywhere close to the end of the world for this talented team. If anything, it’s a needed wake up call. Oklahoma City doesn’t need to make any crazy chances after a bumpy stretch, this team’s full body of work is jaw dropping. The Thunder needs to keep doing what got them to this point, and block out the outside noise.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.